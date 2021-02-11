Teacher in Sarnia charged with indecent exposure

A teacher in Sarnia has been charged after police received complaints he committed an indecent act during an online class.

The Sarnia Police Service said in a media release Thursday that the incident took place on Feb. 4.

The following day, a teacher at Great Lakes Secondary School was charged with incident exposure to a person under 16.

In a letter posted to its website, Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) informed families about the charges and said the teacher had not been in the school since the allegations were made.

It said staff and the board were working with police during the investigation and will continue to do so.

"The LKDSB takes all allegations seriously and will continue to cooperate with police on this matter. I feel it is important to note that LKDSB staff will ensure students receive the necessary supports in order to mitigate the impact on students' success and well-being," reads the letter.

The teacher is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

The Lambton Kent District School Board is conducting an internal investigation, according to police.

Parents with concerns or questions are asked to reach out to the school's principal.