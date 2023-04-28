Sarnia 'buzzing' with Sting energy for OHL playoffs

It's been a long time coming for the Sarnia Sting.

The team is headed to London for Game 1 in the Western Conference OHL championship Friday night against the London Knights.

With the team set to play in Sarnia on Tuesday, the town has been "stung" by hockey fever, fans told Windsor Morning's Nav Nanwa.

"My son, his friends, all of our family, everybody has something on their vehicle or business or house windows," said Stings fan Sabrina Rice. "It says 'Go Stings Go' all over Sarnia."

Rice said her husband was first in line — at 5:20 in the morning — Tuesday morning for tickets for Tuesday's Game 3, and had tickets secured by just after 10 a.m. while the line wrapped around the building.

Another fan, Jeff Astolfi, wasn't as lucky.

"We waited six and a half hours for tickets," Astolfi said."The hype is everywhere, it's exciting to see for our city."

Windsor Morning 12:29 Sarnia sting Sarnia Sting fans Jeff Astolfi and Sabrina Rice share their excitement with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa. Nav also speaks with Sarnia mayor Mike Bradley about the OHL teams success.

The Sting have been in Sarnia for nearly 30 years, and never made it to OHL finals, or semifinals. Astolfi said this year, they just have the right mix.

"It's fast hockey and it's amazing to see the talent in such young athletes and what they're capable of at such a young age," Astolfi said. "You have to have the right combination and I think this is the year: With the right coaching, the right players and it's all come together in a synergy.

"I think that's how they've gotten to where they are today."

Rice said the series represents "history in the making" for the team.

"I think if they just keep their sticks on the ice and play how they've been playing, we're going to do really well," she said.

London, Sarnia place a bet

Fans couldn't purchase tickets online for next week's Game 3, meaning fans like Astolfi and Rice had to line up and wait in person — a smart move, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said.

"The people buying the tickets in most cases are Sarnians," Bradley said. "When that building is packed it will be mainly people… who are devoted Sting fans.

"Through this there's always been a very dedicated base."

To cope with the rapidly warming weather, influx of fans and an un-air conditioned arena, the city's brought in additional cooling units to keep the arena cool.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley pictured in a 2018 file photo. (Colin Butler/CBC)

Bradley said the Sting "buzz" in the community has been good for local morale. The team has helped get Sarnia's name out there in the world, even before making it to this year's Western Conference.

"Coming to work this morning all the city buses have 'Go Sting Go,'" Bradley said. "The enthusiasm is contagious even for the non-hockey fans."

No hockey rivalry would be complete without a bet, so naturally Sarnia and London have one going, Bradley said. Depending on the winner, Sarnia Road in London, or London Road in Sarnia, might soon have a crosswalk painted in the other team's colours.

"I'm looking forward to going to London to see the Sarnia Sting crosswalk on Sarnia Road in the near future."