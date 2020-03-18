Sarnia declares state of emergency due to COVID-19
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city
A state of emergency has been declared in Sarnia, Ont. as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
There are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city — but officials said Wednesday that the declaration would be made as a "precaution" for the following reasons:
- To raise public awareness regarding the gravity of the current pandemic situation.
- To protect volunteers that are called to assist.
- To preserve the rights of the city for future compensation should it become available.
- To ensure the City of Sarnia can quickly respond to other unforeseen events should they arise.
With the state of emergency in effect, officials said Sarnia city hall will be closed to the public as of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. "until further notice." Administrative services will remain online. Services not offered online can be made by appointment only.
Essential services such as fire, police, public works and transit will continue to operate. Transit passes can be purchased online — with services fees being waived — as well as at applicable retail locations.
To provide citizens with the latest available information, the City of Sarnia has established a COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-4-SARNIA (1-877-472-7642).
The city's website will be updated regularly with "up-to-date messaging" pertaining to closures, essential government services and contact information for public health agencies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.