Alleged Sarnia shooter pointed rifle at officer, shot at passerby

Sarnia police have released more information about an alleged shooter dressed in camouflage.

According to police, the shooter was initially observed walking along the train tracks near Imperial Oil. When officers approached, the suspect pointed a rifle at the officer before running.

Officers chased the suspect, who fired at an individual cutting her grass and at a vehicle driving by.

Once the officer caught up to the suspect, the suspect dropped the weapon but continued to run. More officers responded, eventually locating the suspect and arrested him without further incident.

The weapon has been identified as a sawed-off rifle. It still had ammunition when found, but had jammed.

Brandon Lee Williams, 25, has been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Breach of probation.

Possession, knowledge of restricted firearm.

Careless use of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Disguise with intent.

Break and enter.

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The suspect remains in custody.