Inquest announced for Sarnia death of roof construction worker

A date for the inquest into the death of Michael J. Ikeno, who died after falling at a roofing construction project in Sarnia, has been announced.

Ikeno fell on Feb. 27, 2016. Just under five months later on July 7, 2016, he died as a result of the complications of his injuries.

The mandatory inquest is set to last five days, hearing from about 13 witnesses.

What the inquest will do is to examine circumstances around Ikeno's death. The jury present at the inquest may make recommendations in order to prevent deaths from happening in the future.

The presiding inquest coroner will be Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke. Kenna Dalrymple will be Urbantke's counsel.

The inquest will take place in London at the Stoneridge Inn and Conference Centre at 6675 Burtwistle Lane, London.

It will begin on June 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.