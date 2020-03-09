2 Sarnia residents dead after two-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent
A 87-year-old woman died of injuries at hospital, while an 88-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision took place Sunday between Border Road and Heritage Line
Two Sarnia residents are dead after a two-vehicle collision Sunday on St. Clair Road in Chatham-Kent.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision took place between Border Road and Heritage Line.
A 87-year-old woman died of injuries at hospital, while an 88-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third victim was taken to hospital, but was treated and released.
OPP, Chatham-Kent EMS and members of the Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to the collision at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
OPP are continuing to investigate.
