2 Sarnia residents dead after two-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent

Two Sarnia residents are dead after a two-vehicle collision Sunday on St. Clair Road in Chatham-Kent.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision took place between Border Road and Heritage Line.

A 87-year-old woman died of injuries at hospital, while an 88-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim was taken to hospital, but was treated and released.

OPP, Chatham-Kent EMS and members of the Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to the collision at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

OPP are continuing to investigate.

