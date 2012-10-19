Blu Light taxi passengers asked to get tested after 4 drivers get COVID-19

Public health officials in Lambton County are telling residents who have recently taken Blu Light Taxis to get tested for COVID-19.

Four local taxi drivers have tested positive, according to a media release issued by the health unit on Friday.

Lori Lucas, supervisor of health protection, said anyone who took a taxi ride that was longer than 15 minutes between March 21 and April 8 should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The statement said public health is in touch with the company to collect contact information about the customers affected, but not all of that information is available.

"It is difficult to trace close contacts of these individuals because of the nature of the taxi-cab industry, and we know these drivers would have been in a confined space with members of the public while operating their vehicles," Lucas said "These reasons make it imperative we release these details, so we can instruct the public to get tested at their earliest convenience."

There are 150 active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton as of Friday, and 52 residents have died since the pandemic began.

Eight outbreaks are active in the region.