Sarnia and Leamington say yes to private marijuana retail

Sarnia council has voted yes to having private marijuana retail in the municipality, with only two councillors opposed.

"The reality is it's happening, whether we opt in or we opt out. There's absolutely zero doubt that we have consumers in this community," said Coun. Brian White at the meeting. He voted in favour of opting in.

Coun. Margaret Bird and Coun. Dave Boushy voted to opt out.

The municipality previously conducted a public survey, polling residents on their opinion.

Results show 87.8 per cent of respondents support having private cannabis storefronts in the municipality while 87.3 per cent strongly or somewhat agree that the retail model would benefit the economy.

A majority of the respondents were aged 30 to 44. Coming second were those aged 19 to 29.

Deadline looming

Municipalities in Ontario have until Jan. 22 to opt out of having private cannabis retail storefronts. So far the Town of Lakeshore and Town of Tecumseh have voted to opt out.

The municipality of Leamington voted 5-2 in favour of opting in during Monday night's council.

Votes 5-2 in favour —@TweetLeamington

Town of Essex will be making a decision in the new year after doing a resident consultation. The City of Windsor won't be debating it until the new year either.

Private cannabis retail stores will be legal starting April 1, 2019.

Ontario has committed $15 million across the province for municipalities to handle the legalization of recreational marijuana. There will be an additional $15 million for municipalities that opt in to having private retail.

Municipalities that opt out will only receive $5,000 in the second funding distribution.