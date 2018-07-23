Sarnia moves ahead with pride flags

A pride flag should fly on Sarnia's waterfront for Pride Month this June.

The decision passed 6-2. As part of the motion, the lights outside city hall will also be rainbow colours for June.

Sarnia Pride and Transgender Association president Kendra Druitt was surprised the motion was successful.

"We weren't sure if it was going to go through," said Druitt. "At the last minute, it seemed some of the councillors had a change of heart."

Coun. Brian White was one of those who voted in favour.

"I wish we didn't need to have a conversation about acceptance, love and tolerance," said White. "I wish who someone chooses to love didn't matter to complete strangers."

Druitt said the association was expecting the vote to be more of a tie, but feels the response shows Sarnia is trying to become a more inclusive community.

The association hopes to have a flag raising ceremony this June.