Widespread power outage in Sarnia
A Hydro One issued caused widespread outages for Bluewater Power in Sarnia.
The power is out in Sarnia
Sarnia residents were left in the dark Thursday when widespread power outages hit the area.
Bluewater Power posted about the outage around 11:40 a.m. on Twitter, saying they were working on the issue.
Later, the electrical distribution company reminded area residents to treat traffic lights as four way stops.
According to the live outage map online, one outage affected 14,000 customers.
A second outage was affecting 13,000 customers.
A restoration time has not been provided.
Please remember to treat all traffic lights without power as four way stops! <a href="https://t.co/5my0Gq2rTX">pic.twitter.com/5my0Gq2rTX</a>—@BluewaterPower
