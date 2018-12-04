Sarnia police got a huge response from women in the community when it held a recruiting information session on the weekend.

They were expecting 20 women, 90 showed up, but they were only able to handle 60.

"We had no idea what we were getting into," said Sgt. Jaime McCabe, Sarnia Police Service. "We have never done any type of recruiting at all."

McCabe said the department has been lacking in female officers of late — about 10 per cent of the force of 111 — so she convinced the police chief to hold the event.

The average percentage of women in police services across Ontario is 20 per cent, said McCabe.

The session covered the physical requirements for the job, the interview process, the Ontario Police College training and training the police service provides.

Women make up only 10 per cent of the Sarnia Police Service officers. (Sarnia police photo)

McCabe said victims of sexual assault or children might feel more comfortable speaking to female officers, so having more women in uniform is a plus. She says female officers also conduct bodily searches on female suspects.

"We're supposed to mirror our population," said McCabe.

McCabe says they will likely hold another recruiting session sometime in the new year, for both male and female officers.

'It's something we've never done as a department before and we need to step up a little bit more with that." said McCabe.