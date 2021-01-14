Woman killed in Sarnia, police take man into custody

A man is in police custody after the killing of a woman in Sarnia, police say.

Sarnia police said the woman had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers responded at a home on Lee Court around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The police service said a man has been taken into custody, and the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide. The home is being held as a crime scene.

"At this time there is no further information we are able to share, as the investigation continues further details will follow," the police service said Thursday.

It's the city's second homicide of 2021. A 26-year-old man was killed last weekend, and an arrest has been made in his death.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them or reach out to Crime Stoppers.