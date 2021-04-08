Skip to Main Content
Vandals stole copper rifle from war memorial in Sarnia, police say

The statue that was damaged, of the Canadian solider known as "Tommy," is located at the top of the cenotaph.

Police are looking for suspects after rifle removed from statue

CBC News ·
A statue of a solider at the Victoria Park war memorial in Sarnia is shown with a rifle that has since been stolen. (Sarnia Police Service)

Police in Sarnia say they're investigating after vandals removed the rifle off of a statue at a war memorial.

Officers went to Victoria Park to investigate on Tuesday. The damaged statue is of the Canadian solider known as "Tommy" and is located at the top of the cenotaph. 

"Those involved in this crime had managed to pry the rifle from the soldier, which is made of copper," the police service said in a media release on Thursday.

Sarnia police are looking for tips from the public regarding the suspects that were involved in the incident — and the whereabouts of the rifle itself.

