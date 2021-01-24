Sarnia police investigating 3rd homocide this month

Sarnia Police Service, Sarnia Fire and Lambton Paramedics responded to a call related to a deceased woman on Saturday evening, according to a Sunday media release.

Emergency responders arrived at a residence in the 200 block of Essex Street at around 6:20 p.m. where they found a dead woman.

"Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch have since taken over the investigation and are treating it as a homicide," the statement reads, making it the third death treated as a homicide in the city this month.

The investigation is still preliminary and the residence is currently being held as a crime scene.

Police urge residents to keep their windows and doors locked and secured.

Residents in the area who have video surveillance are asked to contact Sarnia Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861, ext. 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.