Sarnia police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust; SIU

Ontario's police watchdog has announced charges against an officer in Sarnia following a sexual assault investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit said Thursday that the officer has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.

The SIU probe stems from a complaint made to Sarnia police regarding sexual assaults allegedly committed by an officer against a woman. The police service brought that complaint to the SIU in early June.

"The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe that a Sarnia Police Service officer committed criminal offences in relation to incidents that reportedly occurred between March 2018 and June 2021," the SIU said in a media release.

No further details around the circumstances were released by the agency, which says it won't be providing more information in "consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused" and because the matter is before the courts.

The officer is expected in court in Sarnia on Sept. 15.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.