Sarnia police review hate-based incidents from 2016, 2017

Sarnia police dove into records from the last few years to respond to a Maclean's magazine article listing the city as one of the top-ten worst cities for hate crimes.

The article, released Dec. 12, 2018 said there were 9.5 hate-based crimes per 100,000 in 2016, and 16.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

Sarnia's population is approximately 71,000 people.

After a review of crime reporting data and help from Statistics Canada, Sarnia police were able to determine there were seven incidents in 2016 and 12 incidents in 2017.

"The bare stats look terrible," said Norm Hansen, Sarnia Chief of Police. "It's not something we want to be known as — a hate crime city."

Hansen said they were surprised and caught off guard by the numbers.

Four of the 12 incidents from 2017 actually stem from the same investigation — a swastika was spray painted on the road and determined an act of mischief. Due to multiple officers involved, four incident numbers were generated.

"That looks like we have four separate incidents when really it's one," said Hansen.

Hansen said reducing the four 2017 swastika incidents down to the one incident it actually is takes the rate per 100,000 down from 16.1 to 12.7. While that still leaves Sarnia on Maclean's top-ten list, it drops them two spots further down.

One 2016 and one 2017 incident involved assaults that took place — Sarnia police say the accused had mental health issues that caused them to lash out.

Another incident Hansen boils down to a disagreement between teenage best friends.

"One incident was two teenage girls who were best friends. They had an argument and one threw a racial epithet at the other, so the high school called us," said Hansen. "That's two friends using inappropriate language, not a white supremacy group attacking Sarnia."

According to Hansen, when police submit reports to Statistics Canada, there are a limited number of categories they can choose. If there is any religious or racial undertones to the incident, it must be submitted as a hate crime.

"There's no degree of hate crime," said Hansen, adding that every hate crime was a concern for Sarnia police.

Sarnia police wanted the public to be aware the incidents were all random in nature and not connected.

Other cities on the Maclean's top-ten list include Thunder Bay, Hamilton, and Guelph.