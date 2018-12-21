Sarnia police raid Pot of Gold cannabis shop for second time 4 months

Sarnia police shut down an illegal dispensary they described as "dirty" after complaints the shop was selling product to minors on Aamjiwnaang First Nation Reserve.

The Sarnia Police Service Vice Unit searched Pot of Gold Medicals and Edibles on Thursday, arresting four people who have been charged with possession for the purpose of sale.

"The officers described the business as dirty and it appeared that the suspects handled the product with no quality control or consideration for hygiene," said Constable Giovanni Sottosanti with Sarnia police.

"It is unknown what quantity of THC is in the edibles and it appeared that some of the marijuana bud had mould on it," said Sottosanti

According to Sottosanit, police seized:

$99,880 in marijuana bud

$12,752 in edibles

$9,260 in cash

Second time in four months

The same shop had been raided on Sept. 13 after a warning from police to cease operations weeks earlier.

Officers arrested two men on various charged and issued a warrant for a third person.

Sottosanti said that officers executed the most recent search warrant after complaints the store was selling to minors.

"According to the complaints, the people selling the drugs did not care who was purchasing products but rather just concerned about making a profit," he said.