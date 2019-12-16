25-year-old man charged with assaulting Sarnia police officers, uttering threats

A 25-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of utterings threats to cause death or bodily harm after assaulting officers before an arrest and while in custody.

According to a Monday media release, Sarnia police officers located a man reported missing in the area of Lambton Mall Road on Saturday. The mean appeared agitated, and punched an officer in the face while law enforcement attempted to calm the man down.

"Fortunately, the officer that was struck was able to regain his senses and assisted in arresting the accused for the assault after a brief struggle," reads an excerpt from the same media release.

The 25-year-old man attacked officers again on Sunday, while they attempted to remove him from his cell to take fingerprints.

Sarnia police said both officers are "recovering and will be alright."