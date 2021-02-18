Charge laid against police officer in Sarnia

A police officer in Sarnia has been charged with break and enter to commit mischief.

The charge stems from a complaint Sarnia police received regarding a "property dispute" involving an off-duty officer on Jan. 10.

The police service did not elaborate on the circumstances of the complaint in a news release issued Wednesday.

Sarnia police requested assistance from Chatham-Kent police to investigate.

On Wednesday, a constable was charged with a single count of break and enter to commit mischief.

He was released on conditions and is expected to appear in court next month.

