Sarnia man charged with murder in 2nd January killing

Sarnia police have made an arrest in the killing of a woman in January.

On Thursday, the police service said a man who had already been arrested in the death of 62-year-old Allen Schairer has also been charged with murder in the death of Sue Elin Lumsden.

Lumsden, 66, was found dead on Jan. 23. Police had previously said they were probing whether the two deaths could be related. Both victims were found dead in their homes only days apart.

A 35-year-old Sarnia man is facing two counts of first-degree murder, Staff Sgt. Michael Kahnert said in a video update released by the police service. He was arrested on the new charge on Wednesday.

The man was initially arrested in Shairer's death in January, along with another man.

The deaths of Lumsden and Schairer were among four that occurred in Sarnia within three weeks in January, prompting significant concern about public safety. Charges have been laid in all four cases.

"It goes without saying that all these homicides had a massive and profound impact on our small, tight-knit community," Kahnert said.

He said officers were able to obtain evidence connecting the two deaths. He also thanked certain members of the public for providing key tips from the public during the early days of the investigation.

"The collective efforts of the community, as well as members of the service, potentially saved people's lives," he said.