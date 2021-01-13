Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Sarnia man's killing

Sarnia police say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 26-year-old man.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested a 32-year-old man at a motel in Sarnia.

He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Luis Enrique Hernandez, 26, of Sarnia.

Police have not said how Hernandez died but said they responded to a townhouse complex on Saturday after he was injured.

Hernandez was brought to hospital and later pronounced dead.