Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Sarnia man's killing

Sarnia police say a man has been arrested and charged in the death of a man who was killed over the weekend.

Suspect arrested at motel on Tuesday afternoon, Sarnia police say

CBC News ·
Police in Sarnia say they have made an arrest in the death of a 26-year-old man. (CBC)

Sarnia police say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 26-year-old man.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested a 32-year-old man at a motel in Sarnia.

He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Luis Enrique Hernandez, 26, of Sarnia.

Police have not said how Hernandez died but said they responded to a townhouse complex on Saturday after he was injured.

Hernandez was brought to hospital and later pronounced dead.

