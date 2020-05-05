Sarnia police lift shelter-in-place order following afternoon weapons call on Scott Road

Sarnia police instructed residents and businesses on Tuesday that they can return to "normal operations," following a 4 p.m. weapons call on Scott Road, just north of Lasalle Road.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, for all residents and businesses of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

At the time, residents were instructed to stay in place, as well as close and lock all windows and doors.

The Sarnia Police Service have ended the Shelter In Place regarding a weapons call. <br><br>Thank you for your patience. —@Sarnia_Ontario

Sarnia police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 5:10 p.m., instructing residents that the area is safe and "there is no longer a threat to public safety."

Police remain on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, adding that more details will be provided in a media release on Wednesday.