Skip to Main Content
Sarnia police lift shelter-in-place order following afternoon weapons call on Scott Road
Windsor·New

Sarnia police lift shelter-in-place order following afternoon weapons call on Scott Road

Sarnia police instructed residents and businesses on Tuesday that they can return to 'normal operations,' following a 4 p.m. weapons call on Scott Road.

A shelter-in-place order was enacted for all residents and businesses of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation

CBC News ·
Sarnia police issued a shelter-in-place order around 4:10 p.m., asking residents and businesses of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation to close and lock all doors and windows. (CBC)

Sarnia police instructed residents and businesses on Tuesday that they can return to "normal operations," following a 4 p.m. weapons call on Scott Road, just north of Lasalle Road.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, for all residents and businesses of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation. 

At the time, residents were instructed to stay in place, as well as close and lock all windows and doors.

Sarnia police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 5:10 p.m., instructing residents that the area is safe and "there is no longer a threat to public safety."

Police remain on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, adding that more details will be provided in a media release on Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories