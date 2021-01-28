Sarnia police make arrest in killing of retiree, seek second suspect

Sarnia police say they have made an arrest in the recent killing of a 62-year-old man and are seeking a second suspect.

The suspect was arrested without incident on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police have not yet named the suspect, who they say was arrested on the grounds of first-degree murder in the death of Allen Schairer.

Police are seeking tips from the public to find the second person they believe to be a suspect, Noah Brown, 28, of no fixed address.

Schairer, the city's fourth homicide victim this year, was found dead on Tuesday at a home on Devine Street in Sarnia.

Schairer was a retired parks and recreation city worker, according to Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley.

Police are probing whether there could be links between this case and another recent homicide that took place less than 2 kilometres away.

On Saturday, Sue Elin Lumsden, 66, was found dead at a home on Essex Street.

'More than anxious'

Sarnia has seen four homicides in the span of a few weeks. The city had three homicides in all of 2020, for comparison.

"I would say the public here is more than anxious," Bradley told CBC News "They're very concerned about their personal safety and their families. It's a legitimate concern to have."

Sarnia police are asking anyone with information that could help them locate Brown to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers. The police service said to call 911 if Brown is spotted.

"We are asking the public not to approach Brown as he is believed to dangerous and possibly in possession of a weapon," the police service said.