No arrests yet in weekend slaying in Sarnia

Police are investigating after a man was killed over the weekend in Sarnia.

The service said officers and paramedics went to a townhouse complex at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, after a man was injured.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Luis Enrique Hernandez, 26, of Sarnia.

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the man's cause of death.

As of Monday morning, officers were still gathering evidence at the scene, he said.

So far, police believe it was an "isolated event" — meaning the attack was not random.

"That's what we're gathering at this time," Sottosanti said. "Obviously, we still have to continue to determine what happened but nothing, again, is absolutely concrete yet."

No arrests have been made so far.

Sarnia police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to contact them or reach out to Crime Stoppers.