SIU clears Sarnia police in death of driver who crashed into fence

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Sarnia officer in the death of a man who crashed his vehicle after evading police.

Following an investigation, the director of the Special Investigations Unit has concluded there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence during the February incident, the SIU said in a media release on Thursday.

According to the SIU, the 40-year-man was driving a stolen vehicle at more than 130 km/h when he veered into a chain-link fence in front of a school, and was killed by a piece of metal railing.

"As his vehicle was briefly pursued by [a Sarnia police] officer moments before the collision, the SIU was notified and opened a file," the SIU said.

The SIU's investigation included a review of GPS data, a forensic reconstruction of the crash, and video recordings that captured parts of the incident.

The unit investigates incidents of serious injury, death or allegations or sexual assault involving police in Ontario.