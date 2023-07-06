Sarnia police officer charged in connection to a serious injury suffered by a man

A Sarnia Police Service officer has been charged by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), according to a statement.

The officer was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to an incident where a 35-year-old man suffered "serious injuries," read the SIU statement.

"On Oct. 23, 2022, officers responded to St. Paul's Church on Devine Street for a reported trespass investigation. The man was arrested and subsequently diagnosed with a serious injury," read the statement

The officer is set to appear in court on Aug. 3.

The SIU said no further comments on the investigation will be provided.