Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Sarnia police officer charged in connection to a serious injury suffered by a man

A Sarnia Police Service officer was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to a "serious injury" suffered by a man in October 2022.

The officer is set to appear in court on Aug. 3

CBC News ·
A sign of the Special Investigations Unit.
The SIU says there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the officer committed a criminal offence. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

A Sarnia Police Service officer has been charged by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), according to a statement.

The officer was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to an incident where a 35-year-old man suffered "serious injuries," read the SIU statement.

"On Oct. 23, 2022, officers responded to St. Paul's Church on Devine Street for a reported trespass investigation. The man was arrested and subsequently diagnosed with a serious injury," read the statement

The officer is set to appear in court on Aug. 3.

The SIU said no further comments on the investigation will be provided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now