Retired Sarnia cop charged with assault after tempers flare on the road

A retired Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault after an incident on the road.

A male complainant alleged Christopher Moxley followed him home Sept. 6 and confronted him verbally about his driving.

The complainant told police things then escalated to a physical altercation, and that Moxley made references to being an off-duty police officer.

According to police, Moxley turned himself in Sept. 13.

The retired officer has been charged with assault and impersonating a peace officer. He appears in court Oct. 15.