Retired Sarnia cop charged with assault after tempers flare on the road
A retired police officer from Sarnia has been charged with assault.
The suspect turned himself in Sept. 13
A retired Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault after an incident on the road.
A male complainant alleged Christopher Moxley followed him home Sept. 6 and confronted him verbally about his driving.
The complainant told police things then escalated to a physical altercation, and that Moxley made references to being an off-duty police officer.
According to police, Moxley turned himself in Sept. 13.
The retired officer has been charged with assault and impersonating a peace officer. He appears in court Oct. 15.