Sarnia police arrest 3 people, seize 4 pellet guns following weapons call

Two men and a woman were arrested after a Tuesday afternoon's incident on the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, for all residents and businesses of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

At the time, residents were instructed to stay in place, as well as close and lock all windows and doors.

Sarnia police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 5:10 p.m., instructing residents that the area was safe.

On Wednesday, police said there had been a dispute going on for several days over property purchased online between individuals that went to the residence on LaSalle Line and the three accused who live there.

Police say the three accused allegedly had what appeared to be firearms and pointed them at the complainants who then left the property and called police.

The accused were a 52-year-old woman and two men — aged 22 and 23 — who all live at the same house.

They were arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday and are charged with making death threats and pointing a firearm.

Early this morning, officers searched the property and seized four replica pellet guns.