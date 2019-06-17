Sarnia police arrest, charge woman accused of assaulting child with weapon

Sarnia police have charged a woman accused of allegedly assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old child at the Jerry McCaw Family Centre YMCA.

The woman — who was an early childhood educator at the family centre — allegedly assaulted the child with a weapon.

Authorities arrested and charged the woman on June 10.

According to police, the child sustained a minor injury which didn't require medical attention as a result of the incident.

Police began a joint investigation with the Sarnia-Lambton Children's Aid Society (CAS) on May 30, after the CAS was notified of the allegation by staff at the family centre YMCA.

The woman is expected in court in July.