Sarnia police arrest teacher for sexual offences involving high school student
Sarnia police say they have arrested and charged a teacher for sexual offences involving a high school student.
Police say offences involved a high school-aged female student
Sarnia police say they have arrested and charged a teacher for sexual offences involving a high school student.
The teacher who was arrested is a Sarnia man, say police.
Allegations against him were reported this summer and police investigated.
The 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
He has been released with conditions pending a future court date.
The man has been employed with the Lambton Kent District School Board at Great Lakes Secondary School and prior to that was teaching at Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical School.
Police say they want to be sure there are no other victims.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.