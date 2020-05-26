Police investigate alleged assault by young offender after two people found 'severely beaten'

Sarnia police are investigating an alleged assault by a young, male offender after officers discovered two people "severely beaten" — including one who was found laying outside without clothing.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Christina Street South — just south of Sarnia Library — around 12:45 a.m. Sunday and found a man who had been "severely beaten" with no clothing laying on the front lawn of an apartment building in the area.

The victim, a 22-year-old from Sarnia, was "able to muster enough strength" to leave the residence, but collapsed on the lawn where police found him, according to an official statement.

A second victim was found at the residence where the incident occurred — a 59-year-old who also required medical attention.

Police believe both victims were assaulted by various weapons. They are now is hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect, who was identified by police as a "young male offender from Sarnia," was located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of break and enter, and two counts of failing to comply with a court sentence. Police say the young offender remains in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.