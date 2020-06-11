Sarnia pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in collision

A Sarnia woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while she was out walking.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle hit the woman at the northwest corner of Exmouth Street and Capel Street.

Judy Rankin, a 63-year-old from Sarnia, was transported to the Bluewater Health hospital and later to a London hospital because her injuries were so severe.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Rankin died from her injuries.

Sarnia police are investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Const. Ron Szabo at 519-344-8861, extension 6127.

