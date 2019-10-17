Sarnia closes portion of Old Lakeshore Road at Marion Avenue
Sarnia city officials announced Thursday the "immediate closure" of Old Lakeshore Road at Marion Avenue.
Erosion caused by strong winds led to the road closure
Strong north winds on Wednesday evening contributed to the erosion of a portion of the bank on Old Lakeshore Road.
"Crews will begin working to stabilize the bank, but no details on the anticipated road closure duration is available at this time," wrote Mike Berkvens, manager of development and transportation for the City of Sarnia, in a Thursday media release.
