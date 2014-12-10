Fully uniformed Sarnia officer retrieves man from chilly St. Clair River

A Sarnia police officer was part of a daring rescue in the St. Clair River last weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Const. John Darnell retrieved a distressed man from the river near Centennial Park, just north of downtown Sarnia.

"There was a man that was having problems with his parents, it was like a family dispute, and he left and wanted to jump in the river," Darnell described the call that went over police radio.

"One officer finally found him down by the river, so of course I headed over."

When Darnell arrived, the man was walking into the river, with the water level near his shoulders.

Tap on the player to hear Darnell tell the story to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

A Sarnia police officer was part of a daring rescue on the St Clair River on the weekend. Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Constable John Darnell. 7:32

"The only thing I could think of is 'I gotta get him outta there,' so I got in the river, walked in there, kinda talked to him ... and brought him back to the shore," he said.

Due to the freezing temperatures, Darnell went in fully uniformed, boots and all.

"That water just hits you like a ton of bricks — you could feel my breathing kind of slowing down," he said.

"As I was going out there, I was yelling his name, and it kind of stopped him. I think he might have been surprised that I was out there with him."

The officer grabbed the man's arm and brought him to officers who were waiting on land to transport him to hospital.

Centennial Park is located north of downtown Sarnia. (Google Maps)

Darnell, on the the other hand, simply hopped back into his cruiser and took a long shower at the station to warm up. After changing into a dry uniform, the constable went back on the road to complete the rest of his shift.

As a result of his time in the river, the driver's seat of Darnell's cruiser was soaked.

"The car was probably out of commission for a couple of days — I had to make a sign," he said with a chuckle, so people wouldn't expect a dry seat.

Darnell hasn't had a chance to talk to the man whose life he saved.

"I was just doing my job. I'm glad that we got him out and he was safe," he said. "Whatever he was in distress about, I just hope that he got the help that he needed ... and I just hope he's alright right now."