Memorial plaques stolen from Sarnia park returned after tampering

Some stolen plaques from a memorial garden in Sarnia have been returned to police by a good Samaritan, but police say they are not suitable for display again.

The plaques were made of brass, bearing anywhere from 10 to 20 names of people who have passed, and displayed in Centennial Park.

"Some have been cut from their original length, or some of the names had been ground down, or not visible," said Cst. Sam Sulaiman. "People tried to salvage it for the copper and tried to process it that way."

The plaques were found to have disappeared by a man whose brother's name is on one of the stolen ones.

As for the good Samaritan who returned them, Sulaiman said there's no information where he had gotten them, and he's not considered a suspect.

"He has returned them and it would be difficult to charge a person who is returning that property," said Sulaiman.

The investigation is ongoing.