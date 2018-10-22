Sarnia has re-elected Mike Bradley for another term after 30 years

City of Sarnia's long-standing mayor Mike Bradley ran for re-election against three competitors. As of 8 p.m. Monday, voters chose him as mayor for the next four years.

The past council term could be considered a challenging one for Bradley, who was accused multiple times of harassment by city staff.

The race was considered a two-person race between Bradley and Anne Marie Gillis, who had previously run against Bradley in 2000. She has been councillor for over a decade.

Unofficial results show Bradley received 16,238 votes, while Gillis had 7,569.

'Lessons were learned'

Bradley was accused of bullying and harassment by city staff two years ago. An external consultant was hired to investigate, and a report was produced that said he had created a "poisoned" work environment for staff.

The solution was to build a special wing in city hall to separate staff from him.

However, during the campaign period, Bradley said those issues happened years ago and he had moved on.

"Mistakes were made, lessons were learned," said Bradley.

Outgoing Coun. Mike Kelch didn't want to speculate whether those troubles were enough to sway Sarnia voters, but it seemed his supporters stayed loyal for at least another term.

Bradley was first elected mayor of Sarnia in 1988.