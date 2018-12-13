Sarnia man Tasered, hit with baseball bat in home invasion

A Sarnia man has no significant injuries after being Tasered and hit with a baseball bat as he lay in bed.

According to police, two men forced their way into the Lanark Crescent home around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects stole a laptop and left.

The victim was treated in hospital but released.

Police identified the two suspects, who were arrested without incident. They both face charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, break and enter and two counts of robbery with a weapon.

