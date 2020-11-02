Sarnia man charged with second degree murder

Sarnia Police have charged a 42 year-old man with second-degree murder after they found a woman dead from a fall.

The police department said in a news release that on the morning of Oct. 25 they found a 69 year-old woman unresponsive at the bottom of a landing at the rear of an apartment block on Colborne Road in Sarnia. Shortly after she was pronounced dead because of injuries due to a fall.

The police said information obtained during their investigation led them to arrest the suspect Saturday afternoon. He is now in police custody.

In an interview, Sarnia Police media officer Constable Giovanni Sottosanti said the building is a low-rise apartment complex. He did not provide specifics about the nature of the information police received which led to the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.