'Dark day at Enbridge': Sarnia man dies in helicopter crash while patrolling pipeline

A Sarnia man is dead after the helicopter he was piloting crashed during a routine pipeline monitoring flight in Wisconsin on Monday, according to an Enbridge Energy spokesperson.

The Ashland County Sheriff's office said Dean Bass, 64, was expected to make a brief stop at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, but never arrived.

"Today has been a very dark day at Enbridge," said Enbridge spokesperson Jennifer Smith, adding that they do not know what caused the accident.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of our helicopter pilot and to his many friends and co-workers."

'Routine pipeline monitoring'

The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 according to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), had been travelling west from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with a planned final destination of Madison, Wis.

"This flight was a part of our routine pipeline monitoring and inspection program," said Smith.

A search and rescue effort started after 8 p.m. on Monday. The crash site and Bass's body were located near Odanah, Wis. just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the FAA.

"We truly appreciate the swift response by the Ashland County Sheriff's Department, Bad River Band, and others," said Smith.

Ashland County Coroner's Office, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct further investigation.