Sarnia man dies in helicopter crash off Lake Superior

A Sarnia man is dead after a helicopter crash at Bad River Reservation in Wisconsin Tuesday, according to Ashland County Sheriff's office.

The 64-year-old pilot Dean M. Bass was expected to make a brief stop at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, but never arrived.

The Enbridge helicopter had been travelling west from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, said police, with a planned final destination of Madison, WI.

Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an overdue helicopter at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Search efforts continued into Wednesday morning.

The crash site and Bass's body were located in a remote portion of the reservation just before 6 a.m. It's believed that he was the only occupant of the helicopter.

Ashland County Coroner's Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct further investigation.