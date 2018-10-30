Skip to Main Content
Sarnia man dies in helicopter crash off Lake Superior

A 64-year-old Sarnia man is dead after a helicopter crashed near a reservation in Wisconsin, located by Lake Superior.

The 64-year-old is believed to have been the only occupant in the aircraft

A Sarnia man died after a helicopter crash in a remote area of Wisconsin. (Ashland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A Sarnia man is dead after a helicopter crash at Bad River Reservation in Wisconsin Tuesday, according to Ashland County Sheriff's office. 

The 64-year-old pilot Dean M. Bass was expected to make a brief stop at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, but never arrived.

The Enbridge helicopter had been travelling west from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, said police, with a planned final destination of Madison, WI.

Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an overdue helicopter at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Search efforts continued into Wednesday morning.

The crash site and Bass's body were located in a remote portion of the reservation just before 6 a.m. It's believed that he was the only occupant of the helicopter.

Ashland County Coroner's Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct further investigation.

