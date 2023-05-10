Windsor Morning 9:34 Locked out

It was February 20 when Matthew Roberts and his 4-year-old son were awoken in the middle of their sleep after units inside their Sarnia apartment building caught fire.

Now, nearly 12 weeks later, Roberts and other tenants are still waiting to get back into their homes.

"There was no damage from smoke or fire in my unit," he said. "I went back the morning after the fire to gather some work clothes and I could. My unit didn't smell like smoke or nothing."

Roberts says he's surprised it's taking this long.

"I expected a couple of weeks. I work construction, so I understand things take time, but this is becoming a very dragged on process for whatever reason."

Matthews Roberts, and his four-year-old son Logan, have been waiting to return to their Sarnia apartment since a fire at the building on February 20, 2023. (Matthew Roberts)

For about a week, many were provided shelter, says Melissa Bradley, with Community Legal Assistance Sarnia.

She says the landlord then changed the building's locks and tenants weren't provided replacement keys.

A Friday tribunal hearing of Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) agreed with the tenants, whose units were not impacted by the fire, for them to return to their homes as soon as possible.

The landlord has been ordered to allow 14 displaced tenants,including Roberts, back into their units following the February fire.

Roberts and Bradley say that has yet to happen.

Earlscourt Drive apartment building is shown in February following a fire impacting some of the units. All 40 tenants have been displaced since the blaze. (Matthew Roberts)

Each of the roughly 40 residents of 721 Earlscourt Drive were forced to leave, however, many claimed their units weren't damaged.

As it stands, the City of Sarnia has restricted residents from the building's second floor, and units above and below where the fire originated.

In a submission to the LTB tribunal, the building's landlord, Ash Singh of Equity Builders Ltd., disagreed that residents should be allowed back in. He maintained all units needed to remain empty, citing the presence of asbestos and poor air quality, making it "unsafe for occupation."

Roughly 40 apartment units remain empty at this Earlscourt Drive apartment building following a fire Feb. 20, 2023. (Matthew Roberts)

Singh did not attend the virtual hearing, according to LTB documentation, stating he was travelling out of the country and unavailable.

CBC News has reached out to Singh for comment but has yet to hear back.

As he continues to wait to get back into his apartment, Roberts says he and his son have been bunking with friends and family.