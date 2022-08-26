Sarnia-Lambton youth build water wells in Uganda

A group of youth from Sarnia-Lambton have travelled to Uganda to build water wells in a few of the country's villages.

Their efforts are part of an initiative called Water For Life.

The group's youth leader, Doug Thibert, said that many in Uganda do not have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Local Youth from Sarnia-Lambton are in Uganda right now to help provide safe water for a few of the country's villages.

"When we go there and the youth and the adults on the team see where these villages and families are drawing their water from...for some it brings a tear to their eye knowing that how lucky and how privileged people in the western world are to just open a tap and receive clean water."

Myles Vanni is the adult advisor who's accompanied Thibert and the group. The trip was supposed to take place in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Residents of Kamwenge, Uganda, are seen using the existing water source before a group of volunteers installed a new well in the community. (Supplied by Myles Vanni)

They spoke with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa from Uganda.

The group is composed of members of Scouts and Interact, Rotary's youth club.

They are building naturally fed spring wells, and one well alone can cost up to $16,000, putting the expense far out of the reach of those who lives in the communities.

They funded three of the wells, one of which had been built prior to the trip, and two which are being constructed by the volunteers.

The result is clean water that doesn't need to be boiled — the benefit of which goes beyond the immediate physical health of the residents.

Vanni explained that not having to boil water means fewer trees are cut down, saving time and alleviating the deforestation that leads to landslides.

The wells aren't the group's only contribution to the communities, according to Vanni.

"We bring school supplies in, we'll go and visit the school, do some activities with them, play games with the kids, teach them a little bit about Canada and then we leave, you know, a big hockey bag full of school supplies and soccer balls."