Sarnia-Lambton candidates debate climate change and more

Sarnia-Lambton candidates from the country's leading political parties discussed climate change, the opioid epidemic, and gun control at CBC WIndsor's Oct. 9 debate.

Present at the debate were People's Party of Canada candidate Brian Evaraert, Conservative party candidate Marilyn Gladu, NDP candidate Adam Kilner, Liberal party candidate Carmen Lemieux, as well as Green Party candidate Peter Smith.

Missed the debate? Watch Sarnia-Lambton candidates square off:

How will your party balance fighting climate change with the reality of the local economy?

Sarnia-Lambton is home to Canada's so-called 'Chemical Valley,' with the local economy largely dominated by the petrochemical industry.

In individual responses, candidates outlined their party's approach to tackling climate change. However, it was during the question's rebuttal portion that candidates truly began levying criticism at their opponents.

Things get heated between all candidates when asked how they will balance fighting climate change when so many jobs in Sarnia are linked to the region’s Chemical Valley. <a href="https://t.co/ONPHifZl6g">pic.twitter.com/ONPHifZl6g</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Gladu, for example, criticized the Liberal party's carbon tax program.

PPC candidate Brian Evaraert challenges Conservative Marilyn Gladu, saying leader <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewScheer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewScheer</a> talking about carbon pricing is the same as a carbon tax, as the Liberals discuss. <br><br>Evaraert says in both cases, price goes up for consumers. <br><br>Calls it “smoke and mirrors.” <a href="https://t.co/6uv8mGSkRe">pic.twitter.com/6uv8mGSkRe</a> —@JasonViauCBC

In response, Smith argued that gas prices have by-and-large become cheaper.

Gladu says the Conservatives plan to “take that punishing tax away from people.”<br><br>She says the party wants to move it more towards large emitters by creating an incentive system, and punishing polluters + push for innovation. —@JasonViauCBC

Evaraert was critical of what he called "climate alarmism."

Green Party candidate Peter Smith challenges that, saying gas prices have actually gone down over the years. —@JasonViauCBC

Kilner interjected, arguing that climate change is a health issue that, for example, affects breathing during summer.

Then, Liberal candidate Carmen Lemieux and Evaraert w/ the PPCs go back and forth on this. <br><br>Evaraert calls what some politicians are doing “climate change alarmism.” —@JasonViauCBC

