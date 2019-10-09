Skip to Main Content
Sarnia-Lambton candidates debate climate change and more
Windsor·CANADA VOTES 2019

Sarnia-Lambton candidates debate climate change and more

Candidates from the country's leading political parties are set to tackle Sarnia-Lambton's — and the country's — most important issues.

Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Green and People's Party candidates weigh in

CBC News ·
Left to right: People's Party candidate Brian Evaraert, Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu, Green Party candidate Peter Smith, Liberal candidate Carmen Lemieux, NDP candidate Adam Kilner and CBC Windsor's Jonathan Pinto. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Sarnia-Lambton candidates from the country's leading political parties discussed climate change, the opioid epidemic, and gun control at CBC WIndsor's Oct. 9 debate.

Present at the debate were People's Party of Canada candidate Brian Evaraert, Conservative party candidate Marilyn Gladu, NDP candidate Adam Kilner, Liberal party candidate Carmen Lemieux, as well as Green Party candidate Peter Smith.

Missed the debate? Watch Sarnia-Lambton candidates square off:

How will your party balance fighting climate change with the reality of the local economy?

Sarnia-Lambton is home to Canada's so-called 'Chemical Valley,' with the local economy largely dominated by the petrochemical industry. 

In individual responses, candidates outlined their party's approach to tackling climate change. However, it was during the question's rebuttal portion that candidates truly began levying criticism at their opponents. 

Gladu, for example, criticized the Liberal party's carbon tax program. 

In response, Smith argued that gas prices have by-and-large become cheaper.

Evaraert was critical of what he called "climate alarmism."

Kilner interjected, arguing that climate change is a health issue that, for example, affects breathing during summer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sarnia-Lambton riding

CBC Windsor's Lambton-Kent-Middlesex debate previously scheduled for Oct. 10, has been cancelled due to a lack of candidate response and availability.

Our final debate, with your Windsor West candidates, is set for Oct. 16.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.