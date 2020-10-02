19 people in transportation industry ordered to isolate, says Lambton Public Health

Nineteen people are in isolation following a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the transportation industry, according to Lambton Public Health.

In a press release Thursday, the health unit said there were five confirmed cases and 14 other close contacts identified in an investigation.

"Contact tracing is a valuable public health measure used throughout the duration of this pandemic," said Lambton's medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade in a news release. "Acting quickly to identify positive COVID-19 cases allows public health to put in place contact management strategies to reduce community transmission."

The investigation has been completed and all individuals require isolating have been notified. Since the identified cases live outside of Lambton County, they will not be added to the local case count, the news release states.

The health unit continued to say that the community had "limited contact" with the cases and measures were followed to limit the spread.

As of Thursday, Lambton Public Health is reporting a total of 347 cases, with three active. Twenty-five people in the region have died from the disease.

More from CBC Windsor