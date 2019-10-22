CBC projects: Sarnia-Lambton elects Marilyn Gladu

CBC projects victory for Marilyn Gladu for the Conservative Party in the Sarnia-Lambton riding Monday night, securing the seat for yet another Parliamentary term.

With approximately 10.5 per cent of the polls reporting, Gladu had taken about 53.6 per cent of the vote, compared to 19.7 per cent for Liberal candidate Carmen Lemieux.

Since the 2006 general election, Sarnia-Lambton has voted for the Conservatives, first with Pat Davidson and then with Marilyn Gladu who won for the first time in 2015.

Sarnia—Lambton includes the City of Sarnia, Petrolia, Plympton-Wyoming, Oil Springs, Point Edward, Enniskillen, St. Clair and Aamjiwnaang First Nation.