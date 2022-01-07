42-year-old Sarnia man charged in Lambton County death investigation

A 42-year-old Sarnia man has been charged following a death investigation in Lambton County, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Dec. 28, provincial police in Lambton County responded to a "suspicious person" on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township. This sparked a police investigation and human remains were found in the township.

The incident led to another death investigation in Sarnia where more remains were found.

At this time, police told CBC News that the "suspicious person" was being held in custody.

On Jan. 3, police identified the Sarnia victim as a 31-year-old Mississauga man.

In a news release Thursday, police said that a suspect has been charged in relation to the Enniskillen Township death. The person faces the following charges:

Two counts of second degree murder.

Two counts of indignity to dead body.

Police said the suspect remains in custody as officers continue to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the person found in Enniskillen Township.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the 31-year-old victim in the days leading up to their death contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.