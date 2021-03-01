Lambton County participating in pilot launch of vaccine booking system

Lambton Public Health is one of half a dozen health units in Ontario that is piloting the new provincial COVID-19 vaccine appointment system.

The system is expected to launch for the whole province on March 15.

As of Monday, Lambton Public Health is allowing paramedics to book their vaccinations through the system.

The shots will take place on March 5 and March 8 at the Point Edward Arena/Optimist Club Community Hall, and March 9 and 11 at the Wyoming Fairgrounds.

The health unit says staff are also being trained to assist with the bookings in preparation for a wider vaccine rollout as additional supply comes online.



"We volunteered to be part of this testing because we think it's important to ensure our local booking processes and capacities are ready as we prepare to open our local fixed site immunization clinics," Dr. Sudit Ranade, medical officer of health for Lambton County, said in a media release.

There were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton on Monday. Overall, 2,105 cases have been diagnosed and 46 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for workers at Bluewater Health opened up on Tuesday.

The region's second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is expected to arrive this week.