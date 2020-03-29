Two deaths in Sarnia-Lambton attributed to COVID-19

Two people have died from COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

"This is a very difficult time, and we offer our sincere condolences to the families of these patients," Dr. Sudit Ranade, medical officer of health for Lambton Public Health, said.

"Unfortunately, this tragic passing is a reminder to our community that we need to be resilient and continue to take steps to reduce community spread of COVID-19."

Lambton Public Health said that both individuals were admitted to the Bluewater Health facility.

One was first admitted on Tuesday and died on Friday.

The second was admitted on Friday and died Saturday.

A release from the health authority said that all hospital protocols were followed, and staff safely isolated and screened the patients.

Both individuals were in their 80s.