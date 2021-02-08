COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sarnia Jail after 2 inmates test positive
More testing is being done at the facility, says Lambton Public Health
Sarnia Jail is in a COVID-19 outbreak after two inmates tested positive for the disease.
The outbreak was declared Sunday in a news release from Lambton Public Health. In an emailed statement to CBC News Monday, the health unit said extra testing is taking place at the facility to ensure "proper infection control and reduce further transmission."
This is the jail's second outbreak in less than a month. On Jan. 15 it had its first outbreak and four staff members tested positive, but it was cleared on Jan. 27.
This outbreak is one of two others Lambton Public Health said it was investigating over the weekend.
Another outbreak is taking place at a workplace where four staff have tested positive. The health unit did not specify the name or industry of the workplace.
The other outbreak is at Vision Nursing Home, a long-term care home in Sarnia where one staff member has tested positive.
The region has 47 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday and nine outbreaks.
