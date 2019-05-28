Sarnia inmate charged with drug trafficking

A 30-year inmate at the Sarnia jail has been charged with drug trafficking. Sarnia police allege the prisoner was in possession of what is suspected to be an opioid based substance.

Police believe it was exposure to this substance that sent three inmates, along with a guard, to the local hospital on May 24th. They were experiencing symptoms related to possible drug exposure.

At the time of the incident, Joel Bissonnette, president for OPSEU Local 128, which represents all staff members at the Sarnia Jail, said he hoped this incident would be "a wake-up call."